2 rescued after plane crashes near the Keys

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews managed to save two passengers after their plane crashed near the Keys.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the call Monday morning.

The aircraft splashed down and sank just north of the Seven Mile Bridge.

The pilot and passenger held on to buoys while waiting to be rescued. Both are reported to be in good condition.

