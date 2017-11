MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat with two people on board was engulfed by flames, Friday, in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, the boat caught fire near Collins Avenue and 59th Street.

Firefighters eventually battled the flames and smoke while rescuing the two boaters.

Officials have yet to confirm what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.