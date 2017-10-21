2 pulled from water in Sunny Isles Beach near drowning

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Lifeguards on Sunny Isles Beach pulled two swimmers from the water, including a minor, in what officials are describing as a near drowning, Saturday evening.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident occurred at 19051 Collins Avenue, just after 6 p.m.

Officials said the adult victim is in stable condition. A pediatric patient was resuscitated by Ocean Rescue lifeguards and rushed to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

