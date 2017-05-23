2 dead after boat capsizes off Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers responded to a boating accident to find two dead bodies floating in the water off the coast of Dania Beach.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard both responded to the scene, at around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Debris could be seen in the water, and it appeared the entire vessel was completely submerged.

Officials originally responded to reports of three people in the water after a boat capsized. Upon arriving to the scene, officials retrieved two victims from the water.

Fire Rescue confirmed that the victims are deceased.

Though they received reports there were three victims, a third victim has not been found.

