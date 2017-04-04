2 pose as repairmen in Pompano Beach distraction robbery

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner is reeling after, she said, two men dressed as repairmen entered her home and robbed her, Tuesday.

The victim said one man dressed as a plumber distracted her in the kitchen while the other, who was dressed as a power worker, stole items from other rooms.

The robbery took place at a home along the 300 block of North Riverside Drive.

If you have any information on the robbers’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

