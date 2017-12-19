2 people in custody after police pursuit ends on I-595

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were involved in a high-speed chase, Tuesday morning, along Interstate 595 eastbound after responding to a call in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, an officer responded to a call at the Century Village retirement community in Pembroke Pines. The driver drove away when approached by police, dragging the officer along the road.

Police said the officer was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

7Skyforce HD captured video as the pursuit continued onto the eastbound I-595, where the vehicle was seen driving at a high rate of speed. The chase ended in Davie just after 9 a.m.

Two people were seen being taken into custody. Police have yet to confirm why the two fled police.

Due to a heavy police presence, parts of I-595 were shut down near State Road 7. Police have since cleared the scene.

