2 Pembroke Pines carjacking victims held at gunpoint speak out

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida women were targeted by carjackers in Pembroke Pines, and now they’re telling their story.

Both victims did not want to show their faces but said they’re traumatized after carjackers held them under the gun. “Now I’m scared,” said one victim only identified as Mercedes. “I don’t know how I’m going to go back there and sleep.”

Mercedes was attacked on Dec. 14. She described what the subjects looked like on Tuesday. “A male with a gray hoodie-like shirt. He opened my passenger side door,” she said. “He put a gun at my head, and then I saw another one go in the back, and he put a gun at the back of my head.”

A third subject opened the driver’s side door. “He put the gun on this side here and pulled me out of my car,” Mercedes said. “He just kept telling me, ‘Shut up, shut up.'”

They forced her out of her 2011 Hyundai Sonata and took off with the car, along with her personal belongings. “I had everything in the back of my car. All my Christmas presents,” Mercedes said crying.

Angela, another victim, said she screamed when the subjects approached her 2017 gray Toyota Corolla. She said that two armed men, in their late teens to early 20s, forced her out of the car and on to the ground.

“They were yelling, ‘Your purse. Your purse,'” Angela said through a translator. “I couldn’t speak. I just said, ‘No, no please.'”

Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis had a message for the subjects. “The victims, you will not see their face, but you’re gonna see this face because you’re cowards,” he said. “You, who did this are cowards, and you are not gonna do that in this city. Our great police department will get you.”

Police said they will increase patrols in the area but are hoping someone in the community knows something and will speak up.

If you have any information on these carjackings, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

