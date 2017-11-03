2 pedestrians struck near Davie high school

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after, officials said, they were struck in the street near a high school in Davie.

Cameras captured police and rescue crews at the scene of the crash along Southwest 136th Avenue, near Western High School. A dark gray sedan with front windshield damage was parked on the road.

Paramedics rushed the victims to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

It remains unknown whether or not the victims were leaving from or going to the school. Police have not identified them.

