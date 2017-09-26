2 pedestrians hospitalized after being hit by car at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been hospitalized after they were hit by a car at Miami International Airport, Tuesday.

The incident happened on the lower level of Concourse D by Door 7.

Police said the men were loading bags into the back of an SUV when the driver struck them.

Both men suffered broken legs and were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

It is unclear whether police will charge the driver.

