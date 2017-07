NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers were injured in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m., along Northwest 183rd Street and 57th Avenue.

The officers were transported to Memorial Hospital in Miramar an are expected to be OK.

At this point it the cause of the crash is unknown.

