2 officers hurt while taking subject into custody in Miami courthouse

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers were injured while they worked to take a person into custody who tried to flee the Lawson E Thomas Courthouse Center, Tuesday.

According to police, one officer suffered a head injury and a second officer sustained a wrist injury while they tried to arrest a suspect for contempt of court.

According to officials, when the first officer entered the courtroom, the suspect attempted to flee. The suspect then tackled the officer, causing her to hit her head.

Both officers are being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

