2 occupants pulled from car that crashed into Pembroke Pines canal

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been pulled from a car that plunged into a canal in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday afternoon.

The conditions of the victims remains unknown.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the vehicle crashed into a canal, along 172nd Avenue and Sheridan Street, with two occupants inside.

The impact caused the vehicle to turn over.

The two occupants inside of the vehicle have been removed and will be transported by fire rescue to a hospital.

Westbound traffic is being redirected on Sheridan Street at Jaguar Way/Dykes Road regarding the submerged vehicle crash.

