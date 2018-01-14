OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say two women were struck and killed by a truck, and the driver fled the scene.

Ocala Police’s commander Angy Scroble said in a Sunday statement the women were 39 and 28 years old. They were hit Saturday night at city crosswalk by a silver truck that was speeding.

The driver abandoned the truck in a different intersection along the same road.

The victims Alicha Negroni Andino and Jessie Cam CalderoBoth were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

