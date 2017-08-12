WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is making a plea to those who, they said, stole their two mules from a lot in West Miami-Dade to return the animals safely.

According to the family, the animals were taken from a lot near Northwest 137th Avenue and Second Street, late Friday night.

Yasmina Fonseca said her grandfather owns the mules, named Matilda and Esther. “My grandfather comes, either him or my uncle comes every day to feed them and take care of them,” she said. “They’re family to him.”

Fonseca said the animals are sisters and are over 25 years old. “We grew up with them,” she said. “They’ve been in our family — I’m 31 — they’ve been in our family for 29 and 30 years.”

Fonseca said, when she and her family arrived at the lot Saturday morning to check up on the mules, they found the gate cut open and the animals gone, along with a trailer.

Fonseca said her grandfather is devastated. “He doesn’t want to talk about it. He’s really sad about it,” she said. “This is like his child, his two babies, you know?”

The family gave 7News a photograph showing Fonseca’s grandfather and cousin posing with Matilda and Esther.

Fonseca said the animals are very docile and wouldn’t have put up a fight. “The mules are very friendly. If you have any kind of food, or even without food, they’ll come up to you without a problem,” she said. “That’s why we think that they were easily taken,” she said.

The family believes the mules may be in danger. They are beseeching the thieves to bring them back.

“You return them, you know? You took the trailer, that’s fine, but the mules are part of our family,” said Fonseca.

Fonseca said the mules are identifiable by a brand on each of their left shoulders with the initials “C.L.” — her grandfather’s name.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

