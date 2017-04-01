2-month python roundup kicks off in Everglades

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida snake hunters are going on a reptile roundup.

Starting Saturday and for the next 60 days, participants will be working with the district to seek and kill Burmese pythons in the Everglades in Miami-Dade County.

Hunters’ pay will depend on the size of the snake captured. Pythons measuring up to four feet are worth $50, and longer ones will get an extra $25 per foot.

