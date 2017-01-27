2 Miami-Dade County employees charged for passing people who failed exams

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two government employees are behind bars, Friday, charged with bribery and official misconduct.

Cheryl Jones and Marcy Fort were training specialists for the Miami-Dade Regulatory and Economic Resources Department.

According to officials, the two women altered 133 examinations to reflect a passing score on tests that applicants had failed.

Fort is also accused of accepting a bribe from an undercover detective in exchange for a passing score.

