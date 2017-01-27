2 Miami cops, civilian hospitalized after cruiser-involved crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two City of Miami Police officers and a civilian driver were taken to the hospital after, officials said, their vehicles collided, Friday night.

According to investigators, the female officers’ cruiser collided with the civilian vehicle near Northwest 18th Avenue and 53rd Street, sending the civilian vehicle into a fence and a stop sign.

Paramedics transported the police officers to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The civilian was also hospitalized as a precaution.

The reason behind the crash is not yet known.

