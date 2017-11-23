MIAMI (WSVN) - Forbes Magazine revealed 2018’s “30 under 30,” and this year, two local restaurant received the high honors.

David Foulquier, the owner of Fooq’s restaurant in Downtown Miami, is among Forbes Magazine’s “30 under 30.” The list highlights 30 influential business and industry figures.

“You know, it’s a huge honor. I’m very proud, you know, it’s … the people who’ve supported me are proud and are happy for me,” said Foulquier, “so I guess it’s really, like, the first honor I’ve ever gotten.”

The 27-year-old opened the Mediterranean, Middle-Eastern-inspired restaurant in 2015. It’s been a hit ever since.

“We basically take old family recipes and bring them back to life using the best ingredients that we can, and the most modern of ways possible,” Foulquier said.

This isn’t the first time Fooq’s has been been honored. The restaurant has gained a lot of attention from multiple media outlets — including receiving a three-star review from The Miami Herald shortly after it opened.

“It’s a very, very difficult industry to be a part of. It takes a lot out of you. But, you know, at the end of the day, I think it’s worth it,” Foulquier said. “It’s very rewarding and, you know, once you get acknowledged for your reward, it’s even better.”

Just a few miles away, the Salty Donut’s owner, Amanda Pizarro, also earned a spot in the 30 under 30.

The 25-year-old co-founded Miami’s most popular gourmet donut shop with her husband in 2016. 7News actually checked in with the pair when they first started out as a small pop-up shop.

“Salty Donut is Miami’s first artisan, artisanal donut shop,” said Salty Donut co-founder Andres Rodriguez. “Everything is natural and everything is homemade, and it takes a lot of time and takes a lot of work, but it’s the only way to do it if you are going to do it right.”

Now, business is booming. Their treats, which also include unique coffee cocktails, have brought long lines down several blocks in Wynwood, and there’s no signs of it stopping.

Both winners were hand-picked by Forbes magazine for their product, business model, books and potential for growth as entrepreneurs.

