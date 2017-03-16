2 men rip out security cameras, burglarize Pompano Beach store

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men ripped out security cameras from the wall of a South Florida business, in January, before stealing cash, lottery tickets and other items.

Surveillance video captured the two men ripping out the cameras at the Country Food Store before they went behind the store’s counter and grabbed the cash register. They fled with money, thousands of lottery tickets, several phone cards, cell phones, accessories and cigarettes.

They threw a brick through the glass front door to enter the store, police said.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

