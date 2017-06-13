2 men charged for robbing, trying to rape woman on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested as suspects accused of armed robbery and attempted sexual battery of a woman on Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said Joseph Lucien Oliver and Nesly Guerrier approached a woman on the beach and demanded her belongings.

They also allegedly ripped off her clothes, held her down and punched her in the face before they took off with her jewelry, electronics and keys.

They have been charged with armed robbery, false imprisonment and attempted sexual battery.

