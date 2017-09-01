2 men, 1 minor charged in murder of MMA fighter Aaron Rajman

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested two men and a teenage girl in connection to the murder of mixed martial arts fighter Aaron Rajman.

According to the Sun Sentinel, deputies arrested 16-year-old Summer Church and 18-year-olds Roberto Ortiz and Jace Swinton after they were indicted for Rajman’s killing. The three were booked into Palm Beach County jail Friday morning.

Rajman was killed in a home invasion July 3. At the time, police said a group went into Rajman’s home, and an argument broke out where Rajman was fatally shot.

“He was very strong in his faith, and he was a very good person,” said Rabbi Zalman Bukiet in July. “This was a special young man who had a heart of gold. It’s a tragedy and extremely painful for them and painful for everybody that knew him.”

The young featherweight MMA fighter was ranked 26th in his class in Florida and 85th in the Southeast.

Rajman won several amateur titles and turned pro in 2016.

