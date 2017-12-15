KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew took two passengers on board a Carnival cruise ship to the hospital after, officials said, they experienced medical emergencies.

According to officials, a 65-year-old passenger suffered an eye injury and a 72-year-old passenger suffered a stroke while on board the Carnival Magic in Key West, Wednesday.

Both patients were transferred ashore, then transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center.

