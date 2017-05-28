2 MDPD officers transported after crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade police officers have been transported to the hospital after a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday.

Heavy damage could be seen on the front of both the cruiser and the other vehicle involved in the crash. Two officers were in the cruiser when they were hit, at around 4:30 a.m, near Southwest 157th Avenue and 164th Street.

The driver of the cruiser was trapped and had to be extricated out of the vehicle. He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center while the other officer, and the driver of the other vehicle, were transported to Jackson South.

Both officers were conscious while they were being transported, but it is unknown what state the driver of the other vehicle was in.

The conditions of the two officers and the passenger of the second vehicle is currently unknown.

Police have blocked off Southwest 157th Avenue between 164th and 163rd Streets as they conduct their investigation.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

