LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (AP) — A night manager and security guard were shot and killed during a robbery at a new resort on the Gulf of Mexico on Florida’s west coast, and police are still searching for the person or people responsible.

The incident happened Friday night on Longboat Key, a sleepy barrier island with low crime on Florida’s west central coast.

Authorities told the Herald Tribune that robber came in and confronted the person at the front desk.

A resort guest called 911. Officers were considering the possibility that there were two robbers rather than one.

It has been about 17 years since the last homicide on Longboat Key.

Killed were 51-year-old Timothy Hurley and 59-year-old Kevin Carter.

Officials say it appears to be an isolated robbery.

