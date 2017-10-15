POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a tragedy on the tracks in Pompano Beach that left two people dead, Sunday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a Tri-Rail train collided with a car near West Atlantic Boulevard and Andrews Avenue, at around 9:20 a.m.

The force of the impact destroyed the entire front end of the vehicle. The two people inside did not survive.

A nearby resident described the loud crash. “Well, I was just outside, and I heard a boom thing, and my son said, ‘You hear that?'” said Mina Gonzales. “I had heard the train pass by, and when we went to see, the train had hit the car.”

Tri-Rail officials said there were 80 passengers on board at the time of the crash. No one inside the train was hurt.

The mangled car was later towed away.

Tri-Rail services have since resumed.

