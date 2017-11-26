2 killed after rollover crash sends SUV into canal off Everglades Parkway

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday weekend drive ended in tragedy for a man and a woman who, officials said, died after their SUV veered off the Everglades Parkway in West Broward and ended up in a canal, Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the rollover accident took place near Mile Marker 34.

Investigators said the driver of a forest green Ford Explorer lost control of the vehicle, went through a fence and ended up going into the water. The SUV sank to the bottom.

7News cameras captured Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue divers searching going through the hole in the fence where the victims’ Explorer appears to have gone through before going into the canal.

Florida Highway Patrol shut down all westbound lanes of the roadway while they investigated and cleared the scene, causing traffic congestion for hours. They were reopened Sunday night.

The SUV was later pulled from the canal.

Officials will not disclose the victim’s identities until after they notify next of kin.

