2 killed, 2 injured in crash at Turnpike toll plaza

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead and two others were injured after an overnight crash at a toll plaza along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a car headed north along the Turnpike, when it lost control upon entering the Cypress Creek Toll Plaza. Four passengers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Officials said the car came in sideways and hit some of the barrier walls before hitting the toll booth. That’s when it rolled over the top of the toll booth and knocked over an air-conditioning unit.

Two of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle. One of the bodies landed on top of the toll booth, while the other body was thrown over several lanes and landed where cars typically go through with their Sunpass.

The two other passengers were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe speed was likely a factor. However, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

As a result, the Turnpike is shutdown northbound at the Cypress Creek Toll Plaza, between Commercial and Atlantic Boulevard.

No toll workers were injured.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.