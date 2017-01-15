2 juveniles steal jewelry, electronics from Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two juveniles who, they said, broke into a Miami Gardens home on New Year’s Eve and got away with thousands of dollars in jewelry and electronics.

Surveillance video captured the subjects scoping out the home, located along Northwest 203rd Street. The duo are seen wearing similar outfits as they made their way in and around the residence.

No one was inside at the time, but police said the pair got away with number of pricey items like iPads, cellphones, jewelry and a game console.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

