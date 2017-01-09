2 juveniles hospitalized, to be arrested after crashing stolen car

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children were taken to the hospital after, police said, they crashed a stolen car into a tree in North Miami, Monday night.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of a crash in the area of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 141st Street, just before 6 p.m. According to investigators, the male juveniles, who are 10 and 14 years old, were in the car when it lost control and hit a tree.

Investigators said the 14-year-old, who was driving, fled the accident, leaving the injured 10-year-old behind. Police are also looking for a third juvenile who was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Officials said the 10-year-old sustained serious injuries to his face. Paramedics airlifted him from the scene as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said they took the 14-year-old into custody near 143rd Street and Memorial Highway. He injured his arm in the accident. After being bandaged, police put him in a cruiser and took him to JMH for treatment.

Both will be arrested and charged, according to police. They remain at JMH but are expected to be OK.

