2 injured in shooting with deputies at Florida motel

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were taken to a hospital following a shooting involving sheriff’s deputies at a motel in the Florida Panhandle.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that deputies fired shots Thursday night after coming into contact with an armed man at the Days Inn in Destin, which is west of Panama City, Florida.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The statement said two people were taken to a hospital for treatment. No conditions were available Friday morning.

Sheriff’s officials have released few details about the shooting. The names of those involved have also not been released.

An investigation is underway.

