2 injured in roof collapse during Miami-Dade warehouse renovation

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The roof of a Northwest Miami-Dade warehouse that was being renovated fell through, injuring two people.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Police responded to the warehouse, located along 70th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

A 911 call went out around 4:30 p.m. with reports that claimed four people were trapped. It appears that two of them were able to get out while the other two are still trapped inside.

According to officials, the gaping hole is about 100 feet by 50 feet. It appears that the roof fell in while workers were doing repairs.

The foreman in charge of the construction site said everyone is accounted for.

7’s Skyforce HD was over the scene as a stretcher was lowered onto the roof. Firefighters also treated one of the crew members on the scene.

