2 injured after ‘possible boat accident’ near 79th Street Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were injured in what officials are describing as a possible boat accident near the 79th Street Causeway, Saturday afternoon.

City of Miami and Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the incident. Officials have dispatched units to the Pelican Harbor boat ramp.

Officials have not provided further details about the victims’ conditions or the circumstances behind the possible accident.

