2 injured after motorcycle rear-ends cruiser in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a motorcyclist and a Davie Police officer to the hospital after, officials said, the biker hit the officer’s cruiser, Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist struck the back of the on-duty squad car along the 600 block of Flamingo Road.

Paramedics transported both victims with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

