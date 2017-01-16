2 hurt in Hallandale Beach shooting

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two people were injured in a reported shooting in Hallandale Beach, Monday evening.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting along the 700 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, just east on Interstate 95, just before 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses said one person may have shot into a crowd at an event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Police confirmed one of the victim sustained one gunshot wound to the leg. It is unknown whether or not the second victim was shot.

7’s Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as paramedics treated one of the victims put the second victim in an ambulance.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.