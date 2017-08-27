MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner is speaking out after, she said, a vehicle slammed into a tree outside her home, sending two people to the hospital.

Marzia Palmer said she was inside her residence, Sunday morning, when she heard a loud noise and called police. She then walked outside to discover an SUV had smashed into a tree on her front lawn, near Northwest 199th Street and 12th Avenue.

Palmer said the driver was stuck inside. “They had to more or less get the jaws of life to extract her from the car, so she was pinned behind the wheel,” she said.

Paramedics took the driver and passenger to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The SUV was later removed from the home.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

