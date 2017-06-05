NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were taken to the hospital after, police said, someone opened fire on them in the middle of Interstate 95, in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, gunfire rang out in the southbound lanes of the highway, between Northwest 81st Street and 85th Avenue, at around 8 p.m. Investigators said someone shot at the victims, who were riding inside a blue Toyota 4Runner, striking both of them.

Police said one victims sustained injuries to the upper torso and the second was shot in the lower extremities.

The victims drove for help at a nearby police station, and from there they were taken to area hospitals. They are both listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner was not hurt.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.