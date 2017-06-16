2 hospitalized after shooting near Overtown children’s park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two male victims to the hospital after, police said, they were shot near a children’s park in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, Friday night.

City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Northwest Fourth Avenue and 17th Street where shots were fired just before 10 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter, and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.