2 hospitalized after separate Hollywood shootings

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two men to the hospital after two separate shootings rocked Hollywood neighborhoods, early Sunday.

According to Hollywood Police, the fist victim was shot at the intersection of Johnson Street and State Road 7, at around 1 a.m.

7News cameras captured bullet casings and the victim’s bloody clothes on the ground near a car.

Police said a man in his late 20s was later shot in front of a home along North 68th Avenue and Lee Street.

Am area resident said he walked by as it all unfolded. “I heard a car flying by in my neighborhood. When cars fly by, I tend to yell and slow them down because there are a lot of animals around here, and then that’s when I heard about six shots,” said Charles.

Paramedics transported both victims to Memorial Regional Hospital. The condition of the man in the Johnson intersection is unknown. Police said the man injured along North 68th Street sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are now searching for the shooters.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

