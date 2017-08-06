2 hospitalized after police-involved crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a City of Miami Police officer and another person to the hospital after, officials said, their vehicles collided in a busy intersection, Sunday evening.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Seventh Street in Miami.

According to investigators, the male officer collided with the other driver just after 6 p.m.

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The intersection of NW 27 Ave & NW 7 St is shutdown in all directions due to a traffic crash investigation. Avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/490hCdLxH7 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 6, 2017

Police have shut down the intersection in all directions as they continue to investigate. They urged motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.