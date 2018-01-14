FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill Police officer was involved in a car crash while transporting a prisoner in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday night, sending both of them to the hospital.

According to officials, the cruiser collided with a small SUV in the area of West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 24th Avenue.

Paramedics took the victims to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials did not specify whether the other driver was hurt.

