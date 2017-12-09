2 hospitalized after North Lauderdale shooting

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after, officials said, a fistfight led to a shooting in North Lauderdale, Saturday afternoon.

Cellphone video captured the street fight near Southwest 76th Avenue and Tam O’Shanter Boulevard.

The footage shows someone appearing to pull out and gun and opening fire.

A neighbor called 911.

Area resident Anirudh Singh said she witnessed the fight, then heard gunshots. “I heard a scuffle by the street. I see a bunch of kids fighting and I heard [gunfire],” he said. “I saw one kid fell holding his stomach, the others running and hiding … and one car speeding off.”

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported one of the victims to Broward Health Medical Center and the other to Broward Health North, both with injuries that are not life-threatening. Their ages are unknown.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are still searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.