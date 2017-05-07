2 hospitalized after Mid-Beach shooting

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, two people were shot in the Mid-Beach area of Miami Beach, Sunday night.

Miami Beach Police responded to the area of 44th Street and Collins Avenue, near the Fontainebleau Hotel.

Paramedics transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

UPDATE: Two victims sustained gunshot wounds and transported to JMH Trauma. https://t.co/cnEmBNwS2s — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 8, 2017

Officials have not specified the circumstances behind the shooting.

