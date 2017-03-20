2 hospitalized after butt lift complications at Aventura clinic

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two women who underwent Brazilian butt lifts at the same cosmetic center in Aventura were taken to the hospital after, doctors said, they ran into complications during surgery.

Thirty-one-year-old Crystal Call flew in from New York to undergo the procedure on Wednesday.

Her mother, Maria Basham, said she left the Seduction by Jardon’s Cosmetic Center in an ambulance. “I said, ‘It’s been seven hours, almost. Something’s wrong. I can feel it, as a mother,'” she said.

That same day, 28-eight-year-old Shaberiya Hill also went under the knife at Seduction by Jardon’s. “An hour went by, two hours, three hours later, still my daughter didn’t come out,” said her mother, Marilyn Kaze.

Dr. Joshua Lampert was the plastic surgeon who treated both women at the emergency room at Aventura Hospital after paramedics transported them there. “Both patients had severe bleeding, which required blood transfusions and intensive care stay,” he said.

Basham said she wasn’t allowed to see her daughter for hours after the procedure. “It just went on for, like, five hours, and finally I went back there and said, ‘I want to see my daughter,'” she said. “They all blocked me, like, five nurses blocked me from going in the back.”

The doctors at Seduction by Jardon’s declined to speak on camera, but they told 7News it was their idea to call for an ambulance.

Not so, said the women’s mothers. “I said, ‘If you don’t let me see my daughter now, I’m calling the cops, and I want an ambulance to get my daughter out of here,'” said Basham.

Thursday night, a woman from Missouri died at Larkin Community Hospital after getting a Brazilian butt lift at Eres Plastic Surgery in Hialeah. Another woman died last year at the same clinic when it was called Encore Plastic Surgery. No charges were ever filed.

Doctors said it’s important for people seeking to undergo cosmetic surgery to do extensive research before selecting their clinic. “The cheapest plastic surgery is the right surgery done the right way the first time,” said plastic surgeon Pat Pazmino, M.D.

It’s advice Call and Hill’s mothers wish their daughters, who are still in the hospital, had taken. “Do not fly out for a cheaper rate,” said Kaze. “It’s not worth your life.”

“Pay the extra couple of thousand dollars,” said Basham. “Go to a reputable plastic surgeon who is going to do the right thing.”

Call and Hill remain at Aventura Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Seduction by Jardon’s said they might send an official statement about the patients’ procedures.

