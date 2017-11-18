FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after, officials said, they sustained burn injuries when a center console boat caught fire at a shipyard in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze, at 2700 SW 25th Terrace, to find the 32-foot vessel fully engulfed in flames.

Rescuers transported two people on board the boat to Broward Health Medical Center. One of them sustained trauma injuries and the other suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

