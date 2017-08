HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been hospitalized after a four-car crash in Hialeah.

The crash happened near East Fourth Avenue and 56th Street, Wednesday.

Police said a postal truck was rear-ended and flipped over.

Another vehicle crashed into a light pole.

The mail carrier and one other person were airlifted to the hospital.

