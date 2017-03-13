2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach

Two tractor trailers and another vehicle were involved in a crash along Interstate 95 that sent two people to the hospital and led to lane closures on the highway, Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident took place in the southbound lanes, just south of Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

Authorities shut down all four main lanes but began to reopen them just after 10 p.m. The express lanes remained open throughout.

Paramedics transported the two victims to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.