2 horses stolen from SW Miami-Dade farm

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a pair horses stolen from a farm in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Two caretakers said they discovered the lock on the stable cut and the door wide open.

The horses were stolen Wednesday night in the area of Southwest 242nd Street and 212th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

If you have any information on the stolen horses, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

