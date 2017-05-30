2 horses stolen from Hialeah ranch found

HIALEAH, Fla. (WSVN) — Two horses stolen from a Hialeah ranch in May were found safe, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SPCA found the two horses, a quarter horse mare named Dash and a bay Paso Fino gelding, abandoned and malnourished in a field near the ranch where they were stolen from.

FANTASTIC NEWS: Stolen horses from 5/12/17 in Hialeah have been FOUND! Abandoned in field nearby, alive but malnourished. More details asap! pic.twitter.com/ygJMS8uagp — South Florida SPCA (@HelpTheHorses) May 31, 2017

Both were stolen from Rancho Gaspar, near Northwest 117th Avenue and 164th Street on May 12.

Caretaker Yamil Gonzalez was the first to realize they were missing.

“When I walk in the morning, usually every morning before I go to work, I feed the horses, and I see two horses missing,” Gonzalez said, “so I start tracing and tracing, the horses aren’t here.”

Police are looking for the person responsible for the theft.