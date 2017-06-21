2 homeless men accused of attacking man over ‘turf’ behind bars

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man passing out flyers on the side of the road was, police said, attacked by two homeless men claiming to protect their territory.

Despite being attacked just days before, Luis Morales didn’t let anything stop him from returning to work Wednesday.

Those homeless men, identified as Edgar Rodriguez and Juan Guerra, faced a judge Tuesday morning. Both of them faced a felony charge of aggravated battery on an elderly man.

The 65-year-old victim was handing out fliers at the intersection near West 12th Avenue and 84th Street, Monday, when the two homeless men approached him and claimed they “owned” that corner.

Morales said they then demanded money but he refused. He said the pair left the intersection, only to return with an electric cable and attacked him.

Morales was able to run to a nearby gas station to get help. The victim said a woman who was driving by saw the attack and called police.

Morales returned to work Wednesday because he said this is his way of earning a living. “I don’t earn a lot from this, but it helps me live,” he said. “I have to do it because there’s no other way for me to get extra money.”

The victim did not suffer any major injuries.

Rodriguez and Guerra are now behind bars, both being held on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.