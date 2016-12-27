2 Hallandale Beach men accused of sexual battery

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida men are facing some serious charges after, police said, they sexually battered a female victim.

Thirty-three-year-old Vernderris Jones and 36-year-old Gethro Rancy appeared in bond court, Tuesday morning. They were both charged with sexual battery on a victim over 12 years of age.

Police said Jones punched and sexually battered the victim when she tried to leave his Hallandale Beach home, Monday. The police report states that Jones then demanded the victim to have sex with Rancy, a behavioral interventionist, who then sexually battered her against her will.

The victim got away and called 911.

Jones is facing several additional charges, including resisting a police officer without violence.

